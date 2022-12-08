Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Dollarama Trading Up 5.2 %

DOL opened at C$84.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$57.49 and a 1-year high of C$84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion and a PE ratio of 33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.68.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,200. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.