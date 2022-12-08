Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLMAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

