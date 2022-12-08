Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Dollarama stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.68. 4,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

