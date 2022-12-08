Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.75. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$57.49 and a 12-month high of C$85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.64 billion and a PE ratio of 34.26.

Insider Activity

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total value of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,200. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.