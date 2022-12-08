Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 377,476 shares.The stock last traded at $14.81 and had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Domo by 60.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

