Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $857.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

