Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a €106.00 ($111.58) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

Shares of DRPRF stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

