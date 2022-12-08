Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $35,633.67 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
