Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock worth $5,794,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Sprout Social stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

