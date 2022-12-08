Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391,469 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

