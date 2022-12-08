Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of International Money Express worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $6,688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in International Money Express by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 270,864 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 708.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 189,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Money Express by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.6 %

IMXI stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $784.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.58. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

