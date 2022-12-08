Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $24.76 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,404,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,759,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Flywire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Flywire by 141.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,103.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,385,336 shares of company stock valued at $31,385,574 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

