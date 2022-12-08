Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,761 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Globant worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $3,737,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $171.69 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $324.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Globant Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
