Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $147.75 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,600 shares of company stock worth $4,910,056. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

