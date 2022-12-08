Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,919,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
