Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,919,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunOpta Trading Down 0.6 %

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $201,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.