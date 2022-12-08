Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 330,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

