Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 15,368 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Kearny Financial worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $615.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kearny Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.