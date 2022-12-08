Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 50,100 Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.51% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MEKA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

