Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 79,556 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 79,556 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of FANG stock opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

