DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DS Smith Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 321 ($3.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,509.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.24. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 238.10 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 404.34 ($4.93).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.73) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.06) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Insider Transactions at DS Smith
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
Read More
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.