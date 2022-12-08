DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DS Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 321 ($3.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,509.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.24. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 238.10 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 404.34 ($4.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.73) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.06) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at DS Smith

DS Smith Company Profile

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($123,444.20). In other news, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($40,240.85). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.21), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($123,444.20).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

