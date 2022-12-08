Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shares Down 6.6%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 198,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 174,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

