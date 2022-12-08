DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.36. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 22,094 shares.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

