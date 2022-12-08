DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.36. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 22,094 shares.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
