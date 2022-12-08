DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 3.6% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology Price Performance

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

