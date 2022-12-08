DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 173,846 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,846 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

