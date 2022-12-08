DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 957.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,284 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.38% of Pembina Pipeline worth $73,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 252.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 88,242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

