DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,437 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $47,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

