DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $45.14 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.26% of Hologic worth $45,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.92.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

