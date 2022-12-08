DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $49.92 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

AJG opened at $193.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

