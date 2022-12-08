DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 154,287 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,287 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.94% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $55,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.