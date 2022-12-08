DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 37,500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $43,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,852,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $168.38 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

