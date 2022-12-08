DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,308 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Humana were worth $40,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,561,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $549.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

