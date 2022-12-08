E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.70

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.70 ($9.16) and traded as high as €9.27 ($9.76). E.On shares last traded at €9.26 ($9.74), with a volume of 3,790,807 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.68) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

