Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $44.54 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

