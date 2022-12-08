Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

