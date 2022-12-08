eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. eCash has a market capitalization of $559.39 million and $6.45 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,941.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.00651713 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00255264 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053025 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000692 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,246,704,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,246,773,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
