EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 134.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 243,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EchoStar by 507.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 81,260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.75. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.10 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

