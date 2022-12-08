Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,860. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

