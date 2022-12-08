Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,733 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $81,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.88.

ECL opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

