Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.00

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 24834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edenred from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Edenred Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

