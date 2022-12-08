Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.56.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.