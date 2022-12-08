Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.84 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0867 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $48.84 million and $1.17 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,280,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

