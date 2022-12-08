Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Insider Steven Sherman Sells 10,576 Shares

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) insider Steven Sherman sold 10,576 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $13,537.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Steven Sherman sold 5,921 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $7,638.09.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Steven Sherman sold 6,043 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $10,575.25.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Shares of EKSO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,412. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.