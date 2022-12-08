Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Insider Steven Sherman Sells 10,576 Shares

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) insider Steven Sherman sold 10,576 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $13,537.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Steven Sherman sold 5,921 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $7,638.09.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Steven Sherman sold 6,043 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $10,575.25.

Shares of EKSO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,412. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

