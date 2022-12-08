Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Purchases £22,200 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Clement Woon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($27,069.87).

Shares of LON:ELM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 110.45 ($1.35). 678,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,786. The stock has a market cap of £644.96 million and a P/E ratio of 335.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Elementis plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.50 ($1.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.37.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

