ELIS One Day Volume Reaches $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. ELIS has a market cap of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ELIS alerts:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32232567 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

