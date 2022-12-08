ELIS Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. ELIS has a market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010882 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00237403 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003743 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32171773 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $654.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

