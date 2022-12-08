Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

