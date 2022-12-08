Energi (NRG) Trading Up 22.2% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $174,493.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025054 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005088 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,884,296 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

