Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.35. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 52,074 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

