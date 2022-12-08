Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.35. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 52,074 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.82.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
