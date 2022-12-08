Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.56 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $296.89 million and $29.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00503652 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.88 or 0.30104758 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
