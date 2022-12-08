Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Up to $17.72

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $20.90. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 4,858 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,056.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $167,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,818 shares of company stock valued at $895,818. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

